Cherokee Nation accepting 2021-2022 Tribal Youth Council applications
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is now accepting 2021-22 Tribal Youth Council applications. The Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council was established in 1989 as a youth leadership development program that focuses on educating our young leaders about the Cherokee Nation government structure, history, language and culture. The Tribal Youth Council also performs community service projects, provides a voice for youth, and to develop experience for future tribal leaders.www.stilwelldemocrat.com
