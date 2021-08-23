Cancel
Washington rookie report after Week 2 of the preseason

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03w36I_0bZpdI1l00

The Washington Football Team picked up their first preseason win on Friday with a 17-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to improve to 1-1 on the exhibition season.

It was another game where Washington’s rookies were featured heavily, especially its first five draft picks.

One of the Football Team’s rookies, tight end Sammis Reyes, did not play after entering into the concussion protocol last week. It was unfortunate for Reyes, who had a promising debut in the loss to New England, earning high praise from head coach Ron Rivera.

Now, we take a look at the performance of every Washington rookie from its preseason Week 2 win against the Bengals.

LB Jamin Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USNhF_0bZpdI1l00
Washington Football Team linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Jamin Davis played 17 plays in the win over the Bengals. He looked like a different player during his brief time on the field. In Week 1, Davis was thinking too much on the field instead of just playing. That changed in the win over the Bengals.

In Week 2 of the preseason, Davis seemed more comfortable and was attacking the line of scrimmage. He’s going to be just fine.

RT Sam Cosmi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwNSq_0bZpdI1l00
LANDOVER, MARYLAND – AUGUST 20: Sam Cosmi #76 of the Washington Football Team blocks during the NFL preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField on August 20, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that Sam Cosmi is Washington’s starting right tackle. He played the entire first quarter and departed with the rest of the team’s starters on Friday.

Check out what noted offensive line guru said about Cosmi.

CB Benjamin St-Juste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsm8a_0bZpdI1l00
LANDOVER, MARYLAND – AUGUST 20: Benjamin St-Juste #25 of the Washington Football Team defends against Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL preseason game Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField on August 20, 2021, in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Third-round pick Benjamin St-Juste looks better each week. In the win over the Bengals, St-Juste was matched up with No. 5 overall pick Ja’Marr Chase and looked like the better player.

He should start in Week 1 of the regular season.

WR Dyami Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8swb_0bZpdI1l00
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Dyami Brown was sold in his first preseason game. In Week 2, Brown caught a 29-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick that was thrown to Brown’s back shoulder. Brown adjusted with ease to make the big play.

Sure, he had a drop, but it’s the big catch everyone will remember. He is going to be a factor in Washington’s offense this fall.

TE John Bates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044wDT_0bZpdI1l00
Washington Football Team wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (11) and Washington Football Team tight end John Bates (87) celebrate during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Friday was a big game for John Bates with fellow rookie, Reyes, along with Temarrick Hemingway, both out of action. It meant he would play much more.

Bates played over half of Washington’s snaps but did not record a reception. That’s not necessarily his fault as he had just one target. It was important for Bates to be on the field, blocking and understanding his assignments.

S Darrick Forrest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJ1db_0bZpdI1l00
Washington Football Team safety Darrick Forrest (48) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

I thought rookie safety Darrick Forrest had a solid performance in the Cincinnati game. Many will remember the 15-yard penalty near the goal line that set up Cincy’s only touchdown. It was not a good call. He forced a fumble on the play, but the officials obviously overturned it due to the penalty.

Forrest played a lot on defense and special teams. He can help the team in 2021, but has he done enough to make it as one of Washington’s safeties? I believe he has.

LS Camaron Cheeseman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFFta_0bZpdI1l00
Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Football Team long snapper Camaron Cheeseman (54) at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Long snappers usually don’t get space in these types of things. However, Camaron Cheeseman was a draft choice and is an immediate starter at an important position.

The key this week was kicker Dustin Hopkins made all three field goals. Cheeseman appeared to be more in sync with holder Tress Way and Hopkins in the kicking operation this week.

DE William Bradley-King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdmOo_0bZpdI1l00
Washington Football Team defensive end Will Bradley-King (56) forces a fumble during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Defensive end William Bradley-King needed to make an impression against the Bengals and he did. Bradley-King had a strip-sack in the game.

The rookie from Baylor was active in the win and proved he could get pressure on the passer. He needs another strong performance against the Ravens.

DE Shaka Toney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDUsQ_0bZpdI1l00
Washington Football Team defensive end Shaka Toney during an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Shaka Toney was everywhere in last week’s game against the Patriots. He wasn’t as active in the win over the Bengals. He’s a good player who could also help Washington in 2021, especially on special teams. But just like Bradley-King, he’ll need a strong finale next week.

WR Dax Milne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8b5Q_0bZpdI1l00
Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) attempts to pass the ball to Washington Football Team wide receiver Dax Milne (84) against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dax Milne has had a good summer at training camp. He did well in the preseason opener, too. Unfortunately for Milne, he didn’t receive the opportunities against the Bengals.

Milne feels like the perfect practice squad candidate if Washington can get him there. In any other season, he makes the roster; it’s just much tougher this summer.

RB Jaret Patterson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nq9Bw_0bZpdI1l00
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patters (35) gets away from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe (93) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

It was another standout performance for Patterson. He carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 25 yards. Rivera wanted to see Patterson return kicks this week. He returned one for 37 yards — the longest of the preseason.

Patterson is on this team, now it’s just a question of his role.

