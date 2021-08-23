As vaccines increase nationwide, state sees a decrease

CHIPPEWA FALLS — On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 1 million doses of vaccines were administered that day. It was the first time since early July to reach that mark. In the past month, vaccinations are up 70%, the federal agency reports.

However, Wisconsin saw a slight decline in the vaccination rate in the past week, as another 0.5% of state residents got vaccinated, down from 0.7% a week ago, according to the state’s Department of Health Services.

At the same time vaccinations took a dip in the state, overall COVID-19 cases continue a steady increase, with 1,584 new cases on Friday alone. Eau Claire County reported another death on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 113 since the pandemic began.

Roughly 53.7% of all state residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Several west-central Wisconsin counties topped the state’s rate this week, with Trempealeau County seeing a 0.7% increase, while Buffalo, Chippewa and Jackson counties were each at a 0.6% increase. However, the rest of the counties in the reach tied or were below the state’s increase. Eau Claire (54.3%) and Trempealeau (57.1%) counties are ahead of the state’s overall 53.7% rate.

St. Croix and Buffalo counties are the only other areas in western Wisconsin that have reached the 50% threshold.

However, there are still five counties in the state below 40% of its population with one dose, with Taylor (29.6%), Clark (30.8%), and Rusk (34.7%) still at the lowest levels among the 72 counties.

Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state, at 71.6% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.4% from a week ago. In the past week, Portage, Sawyer, Racine and Lafayette counties have reached the 50% threshold of residents with at least one dose, bringing the total to 33 of 72 counties to reach that mark.

Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.12 million (53.7%) residents, up from 3.09 million residents (53.2%) last week, and up from 3.05 million people (52.5%) two weeks ago.

Roughly 2.94 million Wisconsinites (50.5%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 2.91 million (50.0%) a week ago.

About 64.6% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 64.0% last week. Eau Claire (63.9%), Chippewa (59.8%) and Dunn (49.8%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.

Roughly 84.5% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 71.0% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose.

In a breakdown by race, 53.7% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 49.6%, American Indian population at 37.4%, and Black population at 30.6%. About 10.3% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”