EDITORIAL: Kudos to sheriff, Saints on addiction help

By Stilwell Democrat Staff
stilwelldemocrat.com
 6 days ago

A recent story about a prison ministry in the Stilwell Democrat Journal and Westville Reporter shares how a young woman, once addicted to methamphetamine, has recovered, served time, and now gives back by encouraging and praying with inmates. She does that through a group called Reckless Saints of Nowhere. The...

Jail ministry helps inmates with addiction

Cheryl Canada is defined more by her hopes and dreams than her career and is grateful for a difficult, life- changing event. Canada works at Loves Travel Stop in West Siloam Springs and considers herself a proud member of the Loves team since June 30, 2020. Prior to that she worked at Kwik Kountry in Westville.
