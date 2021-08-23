This Shine-Enhancing French Shampoo Gives 61-Year-Olds the Hair of Their Youth

If you are one of the millions of people who turn to Pinterest to get the latest beauty, style, and hair ideas you’ll be happy to know they just made the search process much easier and more inclusive to people of color and their specific hair needs. Pinterest has been working on creating custom searches for people of color now for a few years, in 2018 they added an AR Try-On feature that filtered makeup searches by skin tone, product types, and shades. Now, they are unveiling the first-of-its-kind technology with Black, Brown, and Latinx Pinners in mind that empowers users to search for hair inspiration across hair types and textures.