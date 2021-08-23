This Shine-Enhancing French Shampoo Gives 61-Year-Olds the Hair of Their Youth
Writing about beauty products day in and day out, I've begun to notice some trends. Here's a few: On the uptick is skincare that swears off petrochemicals and hormone disruptors; face scrubs have an iron grip on our hearts; and when it comes to gleaming hair, French products take priority. Case in point is Rene Furterer's Lumicia Illuminating Shine Shampoo, another winner from the esteemed Gallic brand.www.instyle.com
