49ers at Chargers NFL preseason score, takeaways: Trey Lance's two scores help San Francisco edge Los Angeles
Sunday night played host to a West Coast showdown, with the Chargers taking on the 49ers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The highlight of the evening at SoFi Stadium? Quarterback battles on both sides. San Francisco's competition has higher stakes, with Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance vying for the No. 1 job, but Los Angeles' own battle -- Chase Daniel versus Easton Stick for the No. 2 role behind Justin Herbert -- proved to be one of the biggest storylines of the cross-conference clash. In the end, the 49ers claimed a close victory, 15-10, even if their immediate future under center remains a bit cloudy.www.cbssports.com
