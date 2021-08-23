Cancel
NFL

49ers at Chargers NFL preseason score, takeaways: Trey Lance's two scores help San Francisco edge Los Angeles

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday night played host to a West Coast showdown, with the Chargers taking on the 49ers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The highlight of the evening at SoFi Stadium? Quarterback battles on both sides. San Francisco's competition has higher stakes, with Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance vying for the No. 1 job, but Los Angeles' own battle -- Chase Daniel versus Easton Stick for the No. 2 role behind Justin Herbert -- proved to be one of the biggest storylines of the cross-conference clash. In the end, the 49ers claimed a close victory, 15-10, even if their immediate future under center remains a bit cloudy.

There was some good, some bad and some ugly in the San Francisco 49ers second exhibition contest of the season, but the team overall rallied together for a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following the game to give his take on a number of moments from the match. Here are a few takeaways:

