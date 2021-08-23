Cancel
Two people killed, another critically injured in wrong-way I-91 crash in Holyoke

By STEVE PFARRER -
Daily Hampshire Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLYOKE – Two people were killed and another person was critically injured in a head-on collision on I-91 in Holyoke Sunday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, the driver of a Suburu was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lane shortly before 6 p.m. when the car crashed into a second vehicle that carried two occupants. Both drivers were found dead at the crash scene. A passenger in the second vehicle was in critical condition Sunday night, according to state police.

