Re: Bar Rescue

Sitting atop the Citizen Public Market, Bar Bohemien is a brand new rooftop bar in Culver City and an ideal spot for after-work drinks with those two coworkers you actually like. It’s a walk-in-only situation right now, but even when it’s crowded, you never have to wait too long for a spot to become available. Our favorite cocktails are the sweet and slightly spicy Fire & Rain, and the floral La Boheme, which comes with dry vermouth, orange bitters, and your choice of vodka or gin. There isn’t a food menu, but if you get hungry, you can always bring something up from the food hall downstairs.
