Re: Bar Rescue

Thanks to the "quite persistent" meowing of her cat, an 83-year-old woman in Cornwall, England, was rescued over the weekend from the bottom of a ravine. On Saturday, the woman's neighbors began to worry when they couldn't find her at home or in the immediate area, and they called the police for help. The woman owns a black cat named Piran, and one of the neighbors who joined the search effort told BBC News she heard Piran's loud meows coming from the top of a ravine. Piran was "quite persistent," the neighbor said, and when first responders got to her, they were able to see the cat's owner had fallen 70 feet into the ravine.