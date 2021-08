The 540-acre wildfire that burned four days on the south side of I-80 is contained. But extreme rain and flash floods Saturday caused additional concerns. On Sunday, the Uinta Wasatch Cache National Forest Burned Area Emergency Response Team visited the Parleys Canyon Fire site. Coordinator Brendan Waterman said they evaluated the burn area on the eastbound lanes on I-80. Monsoonal rains helped to quell the fire, but on Saturday, the rain presented a different problem. Due to the burn scar leaving the area barren, flash floods deposited debris 75 feet above the highway.