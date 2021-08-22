Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Opinion: The sustainable-energy future has room for biofuels as well as electric vehicles

By Matt Russell, Robert Leonard
thefern.org
 6 days ago

With the Biden administration and the major U.S. automakers investing heavily in electric vehicles, rural Americans — especially those connected to farming — are concerned about the future of biofuels. Given that ethanol, primarily made from corn, is blended with the gasoline that powers the vast majority of the nation’s vehicles, the prospect of replacing gasoline with electricity has enormous implications for the rural economy. In 2019, the global biofuels market amounted to over $136 billion.

thefern.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biofuels#Hybrid Vehicles#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Americans#General Motors#Stellantis#Chrysler#Dodge#Jeep#Senate#House#Gop#Democrats#Republicans#Renewable Energy Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sees future for oil and gas, just not the one you might want

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has been touring the nation looking to build support for President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion, bipartisan infrastructure bill, which aims not to just rebuild highways and airports but remake America’s energy’s system to address climate change. She took a break to talk about how such a policy would play out in Texas and what the future looks like for energy.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

How the West’s divided electric grid slows green growth

The spring of 2019 opened with a deep chill across Cascadia. An Arctic air mass poured past the 49th parallel, simultaneously jacking up energy consumption and straining energy supplies in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. It conjured a dangerously “perfect” storm for the region’s electricity grid. When temperatures began to...
Energy IndustryThe Verge

Rising electricity demand is keeping coal alive

As people ventured out from their pandemic cocoons this year, they gobbled up more electricity than they did before COVID-19 shut the world down. But there still isn’t enough clean energy to meet rising demand, so coal is making a comeback. Global electricity demand climbed 5 percent above pre-pandemic levels in the first six months of 2021, according to an analysis published today by London think tank Ember. Electricity grids turned to more coal to meet that demand, and power sector carbon pollution rose 5 percent compared to the first half of 2019.
Energy Industryvidanewspaper.com

As Renewable Energy Grows, Utilities Rush To Add Storage Capacity

California, sometimes forced into rolling blackouts due its residents’ and businesses’ tremendous thirst for energy, is nonetheless unable to capitalize on more than a million megawatts of solar and wind power it generates. To address shortfalls in managing America’s growing renewable energy production, government reports show utilities are rushing to...
TrafficCleanTechnica

Diesel-Killing Locomotive Of The Future Runs On Solar Power

The creators of the solar-powered locomotive of the future were aiming to set a Guinness record for speed last weekend, and that is more than just your ordinary attention-getting stunt. Demonstrating the functionality of PV panels on rail cars could help set the stage for solar power to knock diesel fuel out of the railroad business. No word yet on the official results, but solar is beginning to wiggle its way into a field dominated by fossil fuel.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Carbon Pipelines Offer Ethanol Lower Carbon Footprints and Tax Credits

OMAHA (DTN) -- After years of battles over oil pipelines, two companies are pitching carbon dioxide pipelines that would crisscross six states and combine to sink as much as 24 million metric tons of carbon emissions into geologic formations -- if they can convince landowners and others their pipelines will help the local ag economy.
Energy Industrycbslocal.com

Bladeless Wind Turbines Could Be The Future Of Green Energy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new type of wind turbine could revolutionize how we power our homes while solving a lot of the issues of traditional windmills. Spanish engineer David Yáñez, co-founder of the startup Vortex Bladeless, has designed a new oscillating turbine to shake back and fourth instead of spinning.
CarsThe Heartland Institute

Electric Vehicles Aren’t Clean or Practical

My wife and I take pleasure trips every year. Sometimes three- or four-day getaways, sometimes week-long vacations, and on rare occasions longer journeys. Many of these trips are taken by car, including our four most recent journeys since November 2020: two short trips and two longer ones. As a result, I’ve been thinking about electric cars a lot lately.
Energy IndustryKFYR-TV

North Dakota a top-10 state in renewable energy creation

TIOGA, N.D. - North Dakota’s electricity consumption primarily comes from Coal and Natural Gas, but over the past decade, many wind farms have begun to popup throughout the state. Tioga, one of the top oil producing areas of the state, has become a hub for creating wind energy through two...
Energy IndustryArchDaily

New Regulations and Private Initiatives are Pushing the Transition to Clean Energy

Following the recent evolution of the climate crisis, policymakers and private companies are getting behind the transition towards clean energy. California is set to mandate solar panels and battery storage for new buildings in a move towards establishing a 100% clean energy grid, while across the US, public schools are redesigned to operate on green energy. In Europe, the EU launched a call to establish an offshore renewable energies working group that would help define the framework for reaching the EU’s ambition of at least 300 GW of offshore wind and 40 GW of ocean energies by 2050. At the same time, furniture manufacturer IKEA announced it would start selling renewable energy to Swedish households.
CarsFast Company

This map of electric vehicle chargers shows how climate change is an infrastructure problem

Most of America’s 107,000 gas stations can fill several cars every five or 10 minutes at multiple pumps. Not so for electric vehicle chargers—at least not yet. Today the U.S. has around 43,000 public EV charging stations, with about 106,000 outlets. Each outlet can charge only one vehicle at a time, and even fast-charging outlets take an hour to provide 180-240 miles’ worth of charge; most take much longer.
Energy Industryinvestmentu.com

Renewable Energy Stocks to Invest In – The Future of Clean Energy

Renewable energy stocks have had quite the year so far already. With U.S. President Biden announcing his commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and his investment in the clean energy sector, investors are piling into renewable energy investments. In a statement released this month from the U.S Department of Energy,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Bank of America Note the Centrality of Hydrogen in the Clean Energy Market

The clean energy sector, encompassing solar and wind energy production, biomass and nuclear power, and green hydrogen fuel, is helping to combat climate change while showing strong and continued growth at the same time, making it an excellent potential investment option for investors who value environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. ETFs offer exposure to a range of companies in this growing space, but not all clean energy ETFs are the same. Bank of America’s recent report specifically emphasizes the potential of green hydrogen to achieve the environmental goals that consumers and governments are increasingly demanding.
AgricultureEETimes.com

Renewable Energy, Tech Innovation Needed to Slow Climate Change Â Â Â

Mitigation and adaptation to climate change are two of the century’s most pressing issues. The energy issue, or more specifically, overall energy use and reliance on fossil fuels, is at the root of these problems. To succeed in controlling global warming, the world must utilize energy in a more effective way, relying on green energy sources for transportation, heating, and cooling.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Riding the ‘hydrogen wave’: A new fuel source for a shipping industry seeking lower emissions

Contributed by Austin Pierce, John Michael, and Kelly Rondinelli of Vinson & Elkins. Shipping keeps the world moving; but what moves the ships? As part of the increasing global push to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, significant attention has been paid to the energy and power sectors. However, pressure is also mounting to address emissions from various “hard-to-decarbonize” sectors, such as shipping. This pressure comes from a variety of sources. For example, in 2018, the International Maritime Organization (“IMO”) adopted a goal of reducing greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions 50% below 2008 levels by 2050. Commensurate with the IMO’s goal, several financial institutions launched the Poseidon Principles, committing to reduce the emissions from their shipping finance portfolios.

Comments / 0

Community Policy