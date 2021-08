Since their first-ever Home Talent League Championship Series berth in 2017, the Montello Granite Jaxx bowed out in the Eastern Section semifinals in both 2018 and 2019. After losing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Granite Jaxx got over the semifinal hump this year, qualifying for Sunday’s Eastern Section championship game. Montello was once again tripped up just before the Final Four, suffering an 8-7 walk-off loss to Monona at Ahuska Park, forcing their Championship Series hopes to wait another year.