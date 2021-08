The first live Asian giant “murder hornet” of 2021 has been spotted in Washington state — and it was caught in the act of living up to its name, attacking a wasp nest. Entomologists on Thursday confirmed the report of Vespa mandarinia — the world’s largest hornet and a worrisome invasive species that originates from East Asia and Japan — by a person in a rural area east of the town of Blaine, south of Vancouver, British Columbia, near the Canadian border.