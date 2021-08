CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Don’t expect to see a depth chart heading into Illinois football’s season opener against Nebraska. The Illini won’t release an official list, neither will the Huskers, but it’s been clear for weeks that Brandon Peters is QB1 for the Orange and Blue. New Illini head coach Bret Bielema made that official during his first weekly Monday press conference of the season. Other than Peters and a few other super seniors who have solidified their spots, there are a lot of questions about what the two-deep, or first and second string, will look like.