Today, the African American Roundtable released the following statement in response to the City of Milwaukee’s Budget Public Hearing held on Aug. 17. “We are deeply disappointed with Mayor Tom Barrett’s budget hearing. A couple of our staff members were denied the right to speak, and that’s unacceptable. We don’t know how many more residents were done the same way. We will continue to fight for a Milwaukee where all residents have the freedom to thrive—and we are just getting started.