Cambridge City Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame inducts three new members

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Three outstanding individuals were inducted Saturday afternoon (August 21st) into the Cambridge City Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame during a ceremony held at the Cambridge High School Auditeria. John Knapp, class of 1961… G. Michael Payton, class of 1971… and Beverly (Rawlins) Tostenson, class of 1952 were all recognized for leadership, lifetime performance and achievements that reflect credit on the Cambridge City Schools.

