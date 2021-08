The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the duty-free retailing sector. It has threatened the financial sustainability of airport operators and airport retailers. However, on-arrival duty free can bring in the much-needed financial oxygen to the airport retailers and be a vital step toward recovering post the pandemic. As per a report by Research Dive, the global duty-free retailing market is predicted to obverse significant growth and garner $139.4 billion by 2026 owing to the increasing tourism across the world, especially after the pandemic relaxes. Currently, duty-free businesses are altering their strategies to grab the attention of potential customers and drive in revenues even after the pandemic settles.