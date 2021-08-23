Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Beats the Game Using Ash's Anime Team
A Pokemon Sword and Shield player on Nintendo Switch managed to take down Leon in the game using a pretty cool team: Ash Ketchum's crew from the Alola region! Reddit user ShinjisOP shared an awesome image of his championship team, which includes Pikachu, Melmetal, Rowlett, Incineroar, Lycanroc, and Naganadel. The hero from Pallet Town always had a bit of a spotty history when it comes to winning it all, often clutching defeat from the jaws of victory. At least, that was the norm until his team in Alola managed to do the unthinkable, finally making Ash a Pokemon League champion. Clearly, that team can work well in the games, too!comicbook.com
