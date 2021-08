The 2021 college football season officially kicks off on Saturday with a Big Ten clash between Nebraska and Illinois. This game was originally slated to take place in Ireland, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced this contest to remain in the United States as a home game for the Fighting Illini. Motivation and intrigue won’t be lacking in this matchup. The Cornhuskers are hoping this game marks the start of a turnaround under coach Scott Frost, while Illinois wants to get new coach Bret Bielema’s tenure started off on the right path with a victory in conference play. Also, revenge is on the mind for Nebraska after the Fighting Illini won 41-23 in Lincoln last year.