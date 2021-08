The 49ers have been trying to dismiss the idea of a quarterback competition, but could Trey Lance start Week 1?. Despite trading up to No. 3 in April’s draft clearly with a quarterback in mind, and taking Trey Lance, the San Francisco 49ers kept Jimmy Garoppolo and have been consistent to profess he is their starting quarterback. As the preseason opener looms, that still feels like the most likely scenario for the start of the season.