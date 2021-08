CAMPBELL (KPIX 5) – A lifeline for many during COVID-19, federal pandemic unemployment benefits will be cut off next week for millions of Californians. “The benefits really helped me,” said Rosana Madrigal, who has been looking hard for her next job…ever since her management position with the U.S. Census Bureau ran out last year. In the meantime, she’s been depending on the federally-funded unemployment benefits enacted during the pandemic which gave her more than $400 a week. “They gave me peace of mind; I didn’t have to worry about that and I could concentrate on looking for a job,” Madrigal said. But she’s already...