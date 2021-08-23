Alcohol Believed to be Factor in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Franklin Twp.

Franklin Twp., Lenawee County – The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle serious injury crash on US 12 near Wisner Highway. On Saturday night at approximately 9 PM, Deputies report that a 2010 Nissan passenger car was traveling eastbound on US 12 near Wisner Hwy and was attempting to pass two vehicles at a high rate of speed. The Nissan collided head on with a 2014 Ford Escape that was traveling westbound on US 12. The Nissan then struck two other vehicles after the initial crash. The driver of the Nissan, a male in his 40s who is believed to be from Chicago, Illinois, was transported to U of M Hospital by U of M Survival Flight and is currently in Critical Condition. The occupants of the two other vehicles were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson for minor injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.