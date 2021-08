When recently speaking on the WrestleSlam Podcast, Samoa Joe talked about the wisdom of William Regal, as well as how valuable Triple H is to NXT. “You know, when you’re around Regal he has so much information packed in that brain, it’s almost as if he doesn’t have the processor just to get it all out at once. But, you hang around him long enough and then, these kinda spouts of wisdom will kind of flow out of him. And then, you’re kinda like ‘oh that a good one, oh I’ll take that too’. Anytime you’re around them, you’re always gonna learn something.”