The Longview-Ithaca College Partnership will resume programming for the Fall of 2021. The partnership between Ithaca College and Longview promotes intergenerational living and learning, and has been found to be a great asset to classroom learning for students. New guidelines have been implemented to promote the safety and wellness for all. Among the changes, ALL programs, activities, and individual requests must go through the IC Partnership Coordinator, Jessica Valdez Taves and all visitors to LV MUST BE Vaccinated and able to provide proof. Please see the attached policy for more specifics. Please contact Jessica, jtaves@ithaca.edu or (607) 274-1051 with any questions or to start planning an activity today!