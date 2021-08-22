Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ithaca, NY

Time Reporting Clarification for Employee COVID Testing, Quarantine, and Isolation

ithaca.edu
 6 days ago

Time Reporting Clarification for Employee COVID Testing, Quarantine, and Isolation. As was communicated in the August 13, 2021 message from Provost Cornish, surveillance testing will be required once per week for all employees working on campus during the upcoming semester who are unvaccinated or have not submitted vaccine documentation to the Office of Human Resources. This testing must be completed at the Cayuga Health System (CHS) test site located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. Ithaca College will cover the cost of this testing during the 2021-2022 academic year. Employees must use their available paid time away in accordance with College Policy or arrange for release time with their supervisors. If an employee has exhausted all of their accrued paid time away (PTA), they should be in contact with their HR Business Partner to discuss other available options to ensure they are paid for this time. COVID-19 time away should not be used for testing purposes unless authorized by an HR Business Partner.

www.ithaca.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
Ithaca, NY
Coronavirus
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Quarantine#Isolation#The Cayuga Health System#Chs#Ithaca College#College Policy#Pta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy