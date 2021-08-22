Time Reporting Clarification for Employee COVID Testing, Quarantine, and Isolation. As was communicated in the August 13, 2021 message from Provost Cornish, surveillance testing will be required once per week for all employees working on campus during the upcoming semester who are unvaccinated or have not submitted vaccine documentation to the Office of Human Resources. This testing must be completed at the Cayuga Health System (CHS) test site located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. Ithaca College will cover the cost of this testing during the 2021-2022 academic year. Employees must use their available paid time away in accordance with College Policy or arrange for release time with their supervisors. If an employee has exhausted all of their accrued paid time away (PTA), they should be in contact with their HR Business Partner to discuss other available options to ensure they are paid for this time. COVID-19 time away should not be used for testing purposes unless authorized by an HR Business Partner.