Kylie Jenner's Whole Family 'Excited' About Her Second Baby

By Jennifer Manongdo
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-year-old Stormi Webster is excited about her upcoming role as a big sister after Kylie Jenner's pregnancy was confirmed last week. "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute...Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling," a source told E! News, adding that the soon-to-be mom of two is already buying things for the nursery.

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
