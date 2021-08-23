Grading 49ers QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance vs. the Chargers

Here are the grades for Jimmy Garoppolo's and Trey Lance's preseason performances against the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback rating was 16.7. Completed 3 of 6 pass attempts and threw his daily interception. Looked erratic on almost all of his pass attempts. Ran for a first down, but had skittish feet and missed passes high. Seemed anxious to get the ball out of his hands, like he did not trust his protection and the integrity of the pocket. Not good, considering he's a pocket passer who can't improvise. He looked like a quarterback who will get benched quickly if the 49ers start him Week 1. He plays with no confidence. He threw an interception the first time he attempted a pass that traveled more than 10 yards downfield.