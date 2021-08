The Kansas City Royals have come back home and are set to begin a 7-game homestand. Their first foe is the St. Louis Cardinals. After a mixed bag of a road trip and a day off, the Kansas City Royals have finally returned home. The Royals haven’t played a home game since Thursday, July 29 (which happened to be a nice 5-0 win over the Chicago White Sox), but now they’re back in town and are getting set to face off against the St. Louis Cardinals.