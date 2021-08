This keyboard build was inspired by the Microsoft Ergonomic 4000 keyboard I used for roughly 12 years or so. I broke my left wrist twice over the years so an ergo keyboard is a must for me to type comfortably all day long else my left wrist starts to burn after a few hours of typing on a regular keyboard. This is a real bummer since there are so many amazing keyboards out there. I could not find a split TKL like this layout so I designed one. This has a 6° tent and a 3° incline. I designed this to sit as low as possible with these angles on a table. One key switch is actually in a recess in the baseplate with a few mm of material below it.