The S&P 500 has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we have reached a new all-time high during the previous session and now are waiting to see what central bankers and Jackson Hole have to say, as we will start to figure out whether or not there is going to be tapering coming out of the Federal Reserve, or if they continue to keep monetary policy extraordinarily loose. At this point, I think a little bit of a pullback could come into the picture, but I do think that there is plenty of support underneath to continue to keep this market afloat.