As the result of an investigation a 16-year-old male was taken into custody in connection with the burglary at the Mobil Station located at 3142 Hall Ave. The same 16-year-old and a 15-year-old male were taken into custody for a burglary that occurred on 2/27/21 at Vapin USA, located at 2003 Marinette Ave. The Marinette Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance. If you have information regarding a possible crime, you can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers from their free and secure mobile app. Download the Crimestoppers P3 app to submit anonymous tips, we still can communicate with you should your tip result in an arrest/conviction/reward.