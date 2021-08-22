For someone with “another wedding coming up,” New Look’s £23.99 floral midi skirt is “beautiful.”

If you were lucky enough to secure an invite to an autumnal wedding, it’s time to start planning your look and shopping for the best fall wedding guest dresses. Just because the temperatures are starting to drop doesn’t mean your style has to. Raise the sartorial bar by reaching for rich, luxurious fabrics—like plush velvet frocks and jewel-tone satin sheaths. Redemption created a sparkling blazer dress that’s perfect for any celebration, whether it’s a ballroom fête or a resort soirée. And one of Retrofete’s new crop of metallic gowns will certainly help you earn the title of best-dressed guest. If the nuptials are taking place outside on a cool, breezy day, long-sleeve silhouettes from Fe Noel or a high-neck creation from Roksanda will keep you covered in a chic way. And don’t be afraid to go sleeveless (we like a guipure lace dress from Waimari); they’ll pair well with an elegant shawl or capelet.