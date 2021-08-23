Cancel
Public Health

One state ordering those with COVID to isolate or face up to 5 years in prison

By Laura Morrison
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSISSIPPI (WJW) — Those who contract COVID-19 in Mississippi are being asked to either isolate at home for 10 days or more or otherwise face a prison sentence of up to 5 years. The new order was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday, as cases continue...

