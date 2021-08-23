Fitbit Charge 5 leak reveals the big changes coming

After a rather awkward start, it seems that smartwatches have more or less become staple accessories these days. That said, some still prefer a less conspicuous but equally advanced wearable that can keep up with the most important things in their lives. Fitness trackers are still a thing, and Fitbit remains at the top of that market. Not everybody has been happy with the latest Fitbit Charge 4, however, but it seems that the company will be making up for it with the upcoming Fitbit Charge 5.

If not for the name, you probably wouldn’t even recognize the Fitbit Charge 5 as a member of the same family. Ever since the Fitbit Charge 2, that line of smart fitness trackers has been characterized by rugged and hard looks, with flat edges and sharp angles. The fifth-gen wearable, however, will apparently overhaul the design, at least based on this leaked promo video for the Charge 5 and Fitbit’s Premium subscription.

Everything about the Charge 5 here is different. The tracker’s body itself features curved edges and soft angles, while straps look smoother and less aggressive. The biggest change, however, might be the screen that now comes in full color rather than the monochrome display of the past generations.

The leak doesn’t go into detail about hardware features, but it does touch on several of the sensors it will be equipped with. There’s the usual GPS for location tracking and Fitbit’s favorite EDA for stress measurement. New to the Charge family is an ECG sensor for monitoring heart rhythm and warn users of potential arrhythmia problems.

Of course, part of the full Fitbit experience now includes a premium subscription that offers personalized exercise recommendations you might want to do. It also suggests times for resting and recovering with guided meditations and sleep tracking. Based on the video, the Fitbit Charge 5 could launch on October 23.