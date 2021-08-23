Cancel
Charleston, SC

Gamecock women’s soccer opens season with 3-0 win over College of Charleston

By GamecocksOnline.com
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again weather played a role, but after getting washed out in the scheduled season opener on Thursday against The Citadel and lightning in the Charleston area delaying the start of Sunday night’s contest, the 17th-ranked University of South Carolina women’s soccer team opened its 2021 regular season with a convincing 3-0 win over College of Charleston at Ralph Lundy Field at the Patriots Point Athletic Complex.

