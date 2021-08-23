Gamecock women’s soccer opens season with 3-0 win over College of Charleston
Once again weather played a role, but after getting washed out in the scheduled season opener on Thursday against The Citadel and lightning in the Charleston area delaying the start of Sunday night’s contest, the 17th-ranked University of South Carolina women’s soccer team opened its 2021 regular season with a convincing 3-0 win over College of Charleston at Ralph Lundy Field at the Patriots Point Athletic Complex.www.abccolumbia.com
