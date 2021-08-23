New York State trooper dies while working on large lake in the Adirondacks

Your article regarding a widespread lack of masks inside the buildings at the New York State Fair (”Masks are mandatory in NYS Fair buildings, but many faces are bare,” Aug. 26, 2021) reinforces our decisions to give the fair a hard pass this year. Coronavirus is still very much a thing in spite of the relatively high level of vaccination in the county, and the Delta variant has thrown everything into flux once again. But we have a Trump supporter, vaccinated but unmasked, who tells us that he doesn’t understand, it’s not about him, it’s about everyone else. He’s vaccinated but can still spread the virus. Doesn’t he know that, or doesn’t he care? And to the guy who complained that it was hot and humid and the mask was uncomfortable, just stay home and wait for a cooler day.