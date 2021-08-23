Cancel
New York State trooper dies while working on large lake in the Adirondacks

By Catie O'Toole
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State police say a trooper died Sunday while working on Great Sacandaga Lake in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains. The trooper was working as part of a marine detail when he died, state police said in a news release. “The circumstances of the death are currently under investigation, and...

www.syracuse.com

