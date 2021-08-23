Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nikkei bounces back from 8-month low on bottom fishing in auto shares

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped on Monday after plumbing an eight-month low in the previous session, as auto-related stocks rebounded from losses stoked by Toyota Motor’s announcement that it would slash its global production by 40% in September.

The Nikkei rose 1.7% to 27,485.90 by 0205 GMT, as bargain-hunters rushed into buying after it hit its lowest level since late December on Friday.

The broader Topix gained 1.97% to 1,917.78, led by a 3.5% surge in the transport equipment index.

The sub-index fell more than 10% last week - a massive drop that typically happens only during extreme market turmoil such as the one in early 2020 - after Toyota’s announcement shocked investors.

The fall provided bargain-hunting opportunities for investors who think the impact of Toyota’s output cut would be short-lived and that last week’s selling was overdone.

Toyota rebounded 3.2%, while Denso jumped 6.8% and Nissan Motor rose 3.4%.

All of the TSE’s 33 industry sub-indexes were in the black, with highly volatile shippers shares up 4.3% after last week’s sharp drop.

Electric machinery shares also marked a stellar gain of 2.8%, with Keyence, Sony < 6758.T>, and Hitachi rising 4.1%, 3.8% and 2.7% respectively.

On the other hand, SoftBank Group lost 1.5% after its plan to sell British chip designer ARM to Nvidia Corp hit a major hurdle as a UK regulator found it could damage competition and weaken rivals, and required a further lengthy investigation. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikkei#Softbank Group#Toyota Motor#Gmt#Topix#Denso#Nissan Motor#Tse#Hitachi#Softbank Group#British#Nvidia Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
SONY
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market near an all-time high. However, Wall Street's price targets are often hit and miss. Patience has paid off handsomely for investors in 2021. It's been over nine months since the benchmark S&P 500 underwent even a 5% correction. Panning out a bit further, the widely followed index has doubled since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020.
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.36%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.36%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

European stock indices' futures open higher after worst weekly decline in 6 months

On Monday, a swathe of European stock indices’ futures had opened higher at early-morning Asia Pacific trading hours, as market participants seemed to be ‘buying the dip’ ahead of a Central Bankers’ meet that would less likely to underscore a tapering of fiscal supports amid a recent rise in delta cases Nevertheless, major European stock indices had reported their worst weekly percentage declines in six months last week.
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, Boosted by Commodity Rally, Record Finish in U.S.

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were up on Wednesday morning, starting the session strong thanks to a commodities rally and after U.S. counterparts recorded a strong end to the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.36% by 9:45 PM ET (1:44 AM GMT). South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.23%,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares track Wall St higher; Toyota bounces back

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, underpinned by strength on Wall Street overnight, with buying back beaten down Toyota Motor and other related stocks. The Nikkei share average rose 0.35% to 27,829.86 by 0212 GMT, while the broader Topix also gained...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei inches lower on caution ahead of Fed chair's speech

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei stock average erased early gains to end lower on Wednesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks later this week, offsetting a rebound in Toyota Motor and other related stocks. The Nikkei share average edged down 0.03%...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean stocks fall, won weakens ahead of potential rate hike

* Taiwan stocks up for 3rd day, gains up to 1.1% * Malaysian equities extend gains to fourth day * Philippine peso & S.Korean won lead currency losses By Arundhati Dutta Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks fell on Wednesday and the won weakened ahead of a widely expected rate hike from the country's central bank, which would make it the first in Asia to do so in the pandemic era. Taiwan led other emerging Asian equities higher on positive U.S. vaccination news and as investors were less sure whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would announce a timetable for tapering stimulus at his Jackson Hole speech. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Korea to raise interest rates on Thursday, even as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. South Korean stocks dropped up to 0.7% and the won weakened 0.3% against the dollar. "An earlier rate hike from the BOK than the Fed is expected to provide limited support for the KRW, given the weakening correlation between the KRW-USD rate gap," Ma Tieying and Philip Wee, analysts at DBS wrote in a note. The South Korean won is one of the worst performing currencies in Asia this year, having depreciated nearly 7% against the dollar, hurt mostly by outflows from foreign investors. "Bond inflows have remained steady and strong, as the risk-return profile of KTBs remains attractive to foreign investors – especially those from Europe and Japan, where yields are zero/negative," the note added. Malaysian equities extended gains to a fourth session and the ringgit strengthened 0.1% The ringgit's move was supported by China reporting zero COVID-19 cases and fading uncertainties over domestic politics after the appointment of new prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, analysts at Maybank said in a note. Other Asian currencies weakened, with the Philippine peso and the South Korean won leading losses. Thai stocks gained on statements from the finance minister that the country's fiscal position remained strong and it can raise its public debt ceiling if necessary. In Indonesia, stocks gained up to 0.7%, as the central bank said it expected inflation to be within its target range of 2% to 4% in 2021 and 2022. HIGHLIGHTS **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 6.9 basis points at 6.29% **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.3 basis points at 3.24% **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.7 basis points at 1.412% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0354 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.14 -5.95 <.N2 -0.1 0.97 25> China.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Steady As Investors Eye Jackson Hole

Investors hit the pause button on Wednesday as they awaited this week's key Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers, with particular focus on Fed chief Jerome Powell. In Europe, London stocks advanced 0.3 percent, while Paris added 0.2 percent and Frankfurt sagged 0.2 percent in afternoon trading. Wall Street drifted...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares near record highs on Tata Motors, metals boost

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares hovered near record highs on Wednesday, boosted by Tata Motors and metal stocks, with sentiment aided by strength in global peers after worries about the tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s pandemic-era stimulus eased. By 0350 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
MarketsWDEZ 101.9 FM

European stocks inch higher ahead of German business sentiment data

(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with travel stocks rising for a fourth day, while markets globally were range-bound ahead of a policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% at 0717 GMT after a record close on Wall...
StocksPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks open mixed on Wall Street; S&P 500 still near record

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as big tech companies gain while health care and other sectors fall. The S&P 500 was little changed in the early going Wednesday, a day after setting its 50th record high for the year. The gains for tech helped push the Nasdaq composite up 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly lower. TurboTax maker Intuit rose 2.6% after posting strong results for its most recent quarter. Overseas markets were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose slightly to 1.30% and crude oil prices edged higher.
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Asian stocks slip following record Wall Street charge

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Asian stocks slipped Thursday following a charge on Wall Street that drove indices to all-time highs for the second straight day. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% to 27,693.42 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 1% to 25,440.41. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.5% at 3,521.76.

Comments / 0

Community Policy