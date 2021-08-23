Police release new details in Des Moines crash that critically injured motorcyclist
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are releasing more information about an accident that critically injured a motorcyclist Sunday night. The incident happened at SE 14th Street and Maury Street around 8:21 p.m. as a motorcycle and a car collided in the intersection. According to the Des Moines Police Department’s preliminary investigation, a motorcycle traveling south on SE 14th St. and a car traveling north on SE 14th St. struck each other. Police say the car was attempting to turn west onto Maury Street at the time of the crash.who13.com
