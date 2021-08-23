Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Police release new details in Des Moines crash that critically injured motorcyclist

By Kelly Maricle
who13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are releasing more information about an accident that critically injured a motorcyclist Sunday night. The incident happened at SE 14th Street and Maury Street around 8:21 p.m. as a motorcycle and a car collided in the intersection. According to the Des Moines Police Department’s preliminary investigation, a motorcycle traveling south on SE 14th St. and a car traveling north on SE 14th St. struck each other. Police say the car was attempting to turn west onto Maury Street at the time of the crash.

who13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Cars
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Se 14th St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy