Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Miller, Doris

voiceofalexandria.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoris Adeline Miller went with God on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Beginning May 2021, she was given special care by BRIO Memory Care Cottages in Johnston, Iowa, and Mercy One Hospice. A remembrance open house is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Lutheran Church of Hope...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Des Moines University#University College#Brio Memory Care Cottages#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
ObituariesNorth Coast Journal

Doris Yvonne Gocha: 1937-2021

Doris Yvonne Gocha was born on Oct. 8, 1937 in Houston, Texas, to Bessie and Harry Robertson. She was the middle sister to Cova (Vernell) and Patricia, and had a brother, Jesse. Her family moved around a lot when Doris was young and lived for a time in White Sands, New Mexico, where Harry helped build scaffolding to hold the newly developed atomic bomb. Doris had memories of living on a military base there and how her father witnessed the testing while wearing goggles and standing inside an open bunker. The family continued to move around and eventually headed west and settled in California.
Agoura Hills, CAtheacorn.com

Doris “Dorie” Jeanne Edgar

In honor of Doris “Dorie” Jeanne Edgar of Agoura Hills, California. Doris was born in Oak Park, IL and passed on July 1, 2021 at the age of 74. Her husband Clyde and her children were by her side to say goodbye after she was unable to recover from surgery.
Sidney, IAkmaland.com

Dorothy Ann Horton

The family of Dorothy Ann Horton of Sidney, formerly of New Market and Clarinda, would like to wish her a very Happy Birthday on August 26th. We Love You! From Bill & Susayne, Randy & Jennie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and John & Elaine. For those who would like to join us in wishing her a Happy Birthday, please send your cards to:
Barron, WInews-shield.com

Jim Ketz

Jim Ketz, 88, passed away Dec. 10, 2020, at Monroe Manor, Barron, Wis. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at 7 Brothers Bar and Grill, Clayton. No gifts please.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

Ivory Lee Davis

Ivory Lee “Turkey” Davis, 64, passed peacefully at home in Benton Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and service at 12 noon on Monday, Aug, 23, at McCoy’s Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1840 Union Ave., Benton Harbor. Supt. Steven McCoy will officiate and burial will be in Crystal Springs Cemetery. Share memories at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
Sweet Springs, MOkmmo.com

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Lake Geneva, WIworldatlas.com

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Lake Geneva is a popular resort city that is located in Walworth County in the extreme southeastern part of Wisconsin, United States. The city is geographically positioned on the northeastern shore of Geneva Lake, about 128km northwest of the City of Chicago, 16km north of the Illinois state line, and 80km southwest of the city of Milwaukee. As per the records of the United States Census Bureau, the city of Lake Geneva covers a total area of 16.96 sq. km, of which about 16.94 sq. km is occupied by land and 0.03 sq. km area is occupied by water. As per the 2019 census, the city is currently home to an estimated population of 8,105 people.
Obituariestimesnewspapers.com

William L. (Bill) Haines

Haines, William L. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Brady Haines. He was a loving father to Elizabeth (Paul) Brenden and Lee (Brian) Hansen, and a cherished grandfather to Brady and Claire Hansen. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Sparta, WIthecountyline.net

Pamela Rae Eaton

A beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Pamela Rae Eaton, passed away peacefully in her sleep Aug. 15, 2021. Born to Gilbert Phillip “Chuck” Liefke and Alice Marie Liefke, in Sparta, Wis., on Sept. 10, 1943, she grew up in Wilton. After being crowned prom queen at Wilton High and graduating...
Pipestone, MNedgertonenterprise.com

MARILYN SMITH

Funeral services for Marilyn Smith, 75, of Pipestone, Minn., were held August 5, at the Christian Reformed Church in Pipestone. Interment was in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Marilyn Joy Smith was born to Henry W. and Henrietta (Pater) Spronk on June 5, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. She was...
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Preston, IDHerald-Journal

Keller to wed Orr

Cliff and Theresa Keller of Preston, Idaho are pleased to announce the marriage of their son Colton Cliff Keller to Rachel Angelique, daughter of Noah and Allie Orr of West Valley City, Utah. They will be married August 14, 2021 in the Ogden Utah Temple. A reception will be held that evening in West Valley City, Utah. An open house will be held the night before, on Friday August 13, 2021 at the Keller residence.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro. The couple were married Aug. 13, 1971, at Pellville Baptist Church in Pellville. Bros. Wilson Lofland and Hobert Miller...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Janice Allman

Janice “J” Allman, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 28th, 2021. She was born on March 20th, 1957 in North Dakota to her parents, Homer and Deloris (Jacobs) Danduran. Janice graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1975, and later studied art in junior college. She met her husband, Mark, while working part-time at a night-shift job in 1976. At that job, she would keep throwing bean bags at him to get his attention. Mark was told many times that she told her friends, “I am going to marry that man”. They dated for approximately three years before getting married on March 22nd of 1980. In 1987, they added to their family a wonderful daughter, Carly.
Merrill, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Ruth H. Radlinger

Ruth H. Radlinger, 100, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home. Ruth was born July 24, 1921, in Park Falls, daughter of the late William and Ella (Schalefke) Oesterreich. She married Roman Radlinger on January 3, 1940, at St. Anthony’s Rectory in Park Falls. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2013. Ruth assisted her husband at Radlinger Oil Company as a bookkeeper. Ruth was the former owner and operator of Park City Liquor in Merrill, and she also owned and operated a dress shop, first in Minocqua then moving the shop to Tomahawk. To say the least, Ruth was an avid bowler throughout Merrill and the state of Wisconsin. She was the secretary of the Merrill Women’s Bowling Association for many years. She organized the Merrill couples Doghouse tournament at Les & Jim’s and was the co-founder of the Northeastern Wisconsin Non-Pro Tournament and originated the State Seniors Bowling tournament. Ruth was instrumental in helping create the Channel 7 Ladies and Men’s Pinbuster tournaments annually held throughout central Wisconsin. Ruth was a charter member of the State 600 Club. In 1994, Ruth was recognized for bowling in 50 state tournaments. She was the first bowler to be inducted into the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame. Ruth received the Wisconsin Women Bowling Writers President’s Award and was honored for her 25 years of service as the Merrill WBA secretary-treasurer. Raised on a golf course in Park Falls, Ruth could be found on the golf course during the summer months. After retirement Ruth and Roman enjoyed traveling.
Celebritieswesterniowatoday.com

Central Iowa Family Honored to Support Governor’s Charity Steer Show

For nearly 40 years, James Oil Company LLC out of Carlisle has supported the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. Scott James is owner and president of James Oil. He began his tenure with the family business in 1976. He worked alongside his father and has kept the business in his family since inception in 1947. Scott lives outside Hartford with his wife Bev. They have two sons, Devin and Logan. Scott explains that his family has helped raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa for decades…

Comments / 0

Community Policy