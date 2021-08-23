Saline Community Fair Admission Specials
The 2021 Saline Community Fair will return from September 1-5, with several pre and post fair activities also. All the favorite fair activities will be back at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds for you to enjoy – the animal shows and auction, exhibits, school competitions, drag racing, a rodeo, tractor pulls, auto cross derby, musical groups, special days and programs, bicycle drawings, rides, games, magic and all the wonderful kinds of fair food, from carmel corn to hand dipped ice cream, and much more.thesalinepost.com
