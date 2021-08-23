Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

NZ cenbank under no pressure to act as Delta outbreak not 'game changer' yet- RBNZ economist

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WELLINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in New Zealand is not a “game changer” yet and there is no pressure to act on monetary policy, a senior official at the central bank said on Monday.

“At this stage we don’t see it as a game-changer in the sense that our underlying economic analysis and views should be thrown out of the window and we should start again,” the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Chief Economist Yuong Ha said in a phone interview with Reuters.

“It’s not like we were 12 months ago,” he added.

However, Ha said the outbreak here of the highly transmissible Delta variant in New Zealand has raised some economic uncertainty.

Last week, the RBNZ delayed raising rates here after the country was put into a COVID-19 lockdown following the outbreak, although policymakers flagged tightening was on the cards before the year was out. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Game Changer#The Central Bank#Rbnz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Delta delays great exit as RBNZ holds fire on hikes

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Delta variant has delayed an expected rate hike in New Zealand, leaving Norway likely the first G10 economy to begin the journey out of an era of emergency-level interest rate lows. Here's a look at where major central banks stand on the path out...
Public Healthmoneyweek.com

What does China’s Covid Delta outbreak mean for the economy?

It has been a volatile few weeks for China, from regulators announcing crackdown after crackdown, to the country being forced to ease monetary policy. But China is also grappling with a bigger issue: rising cases of coronavirus caused by the Delta variant. This has prompted China to launch a fresh...
Economyactionforex.com

Delta Hinders Plans For RBA To Taper And Highlights Fragility Of RBNZ Tightening Cycle

“The Board would be prepared to act in response to further bad news on the health front should that lead to a more significant setback for the economic recovery.”. Lockdowns in NSW are expected to extend until the end of October when an 80% vaccination rate is reached. In response, Westpac’s Chief Economist Bill Evans has cut his national GDP forecast in the September quarter from -2.2% to -2.6%; and lowered the forecast 2021 growth rate to 2.4% from 3.2%.
Public HealthFXStreet.com

New Zealand covid outbreak updates and RBNZ risks in focus

Since the announcement of a fresh nationwide lockdown on the back of the first report of a new covid case in six months, New Zealand has now recorded six new cases of coronavirus. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases as Fed, PBOC policies set to diverge

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, pressured by a weaker-than-expected official guidance rate and market expectations of policy divergence between China and the United States. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4728 per dollar prior to the market open, 77 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4805, but a tad weaker than Reuters estimate of 6.4697. "The midpoint rate is weaker than expected, as the PBOC doesn't want the yuan to rise too quickly because of the shift of USD Index," said a trader at a Chinese bank. In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4715 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4777 at midday, 72 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Weakening Chinese economic data has boosted analysts' expectations that policymakers will announce more easing measures to boost activity, while central bank chief also pledged to stabilize the supply of credit in a meeting on Monday. As for the Fed, traders are awaiting clues from its Jackson Hole Symposium later this week on when and how it will begin tapering stimulus. "The policy divergence between the PBOC and Fed is clear, and this should limit any RMB strengthening expectations in the near term," said Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC. "The essentially leaves the USD-CNH still locked in within the 6.4500 to 6.5000 range." "We do not expect any major new guidance to be provided by Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole, as the Fed continues to watch the recent spread of the Delta variant across the U.S.," said Mohammed Kazmi, Macro Strategist at Union Bancaire Privée. The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday. The global dollar index rose to 93.013 from the previous close of 92.913, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4755 per dollar. The yuan market at 0414 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4728 6.4805 0.12% Spot yuan 6.4777 6.4705 -0.11% Divergence from 0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.78% Spot change since 2005 27.77% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.83 98.82 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.013 92.913 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4755 0.03% * Offshore 6.6488 -2.65% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Businessb975.com

BOJ’s Nakamura warns of uncertainty on Japan’s economic recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Wednesday that the economy was headed for a recovery driven by robust global demand, but warned that the outlook was highly uncertain due to a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases. “We need to be vigilant to downside risks,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases on softer-than-expected midpoint guidance, market eyes Jackson Hole

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The yuan eased against the dollar on Thursday after China's central bank set a softer-than-expected official midpoint guidance rate, while investors turned their focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium for central bankers. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4730 per dollar prior to the market open, barely changed from the previous fix of 6.4728. But several traders and analysts said Thursday's official guidance rate came in much weaker than the market expected, a sign that the central bank might not want the yuan to gain too quickly. The midpoint was 31 pips weaker than a Reuters estimate of 6.4699. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4744 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4823 at midday, 64 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Investors are closely eyeing the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday for clues on the timing of a tapering of monetary stimulus. The global dollar index rose to 92.875 from the previous close of 92.818, hovering near a one-week low versus major peers amid optimism that the Delta coronavirus variant won't derail a global economic recovery. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4813 per dollar. The yuan market at 0422 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.473 6.4728 0.00% Spot yuan 6.4823 6.4759 -0.10% Divergence from 0.14% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.71% Spot change since 2005 27.68% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.71 98.85 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.875 92.818 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4813 0.02% * Offshore 6.6535 -2.71% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs cling to gains, near-term fate rests with Fed

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were hanging onto much-needed weekly gains on Friday as investors awaited word from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its tapering plans, which could decide if their rally lives or dies. Much depends on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell might...
Businesskdal610.com

Exit game: Central banks’ shift from crisis policies gathers momentum

(Reuters) – While the financial world waits for the Federal Reserve to start reversing its ultra-loose policy stance, recent moves by a clutch of other central banks signal the days of pandemic-era accommodation are already numbered even as COVID-19 continues to impede smooth economic recoveries around the world. South Korea’s...
VaccinesPosted by
TheConversationAU

Why rapid genome sequencing is key to finding out how long Delta has been in NZ, and how large this outbreak might be

We knew the Delta variant would eventually arrive in Aotearoa, but real-time sequencing, which produces full genomes from positive cases in less than 12 hours, will ensure the lockdown is as short and effective as possible. There are now 21 cases and we can expect more to be reported over the coming days. Genome sequencing of the first case, identified on Tuesday, did not show any direct matches to cases found in managed isolation facilities, but it is linked with the current Delta outbreak in New South Wales. But the newer cases in the cluster are a close match to a...
Business101 WIXX

U.S. payrolls, euro zone inflation, Asian PMIs

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. payrolls for August, euro zone inflation and Asia purchasing managers surveys – here’s a quick look ahead to next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. It’s all about jobs next week with nonfarm payrolls for August on...
EconomyFXStreet.com

NZ FinMin Robertson: No assumptions on what RBNZ will do

“No assumptions on what the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will do,” New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in his statement on Wednesday. The pair is now trading at 0.6931, still up 0.12% on the day. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

National Mission on Edible Oils will be 'game-changer': PM

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm will be a 'game-changer' in helping farmers and achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday gave its approval to launch the National...
Economy740thefan.com

China central bank increases short-term cash injection to meet month-end demand

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank on Wednesday increased its short-term fund injection through open market operations to meet higher cash demand towards the month-end. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it offered 50 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system, whereas it mostly...
MarketsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

India Could Begin Trials for a Digital Rupee by December, Central Bank Governor Says

The Reserve Bank of India may launch its first digital currency trial programs by December, governor Shaktikanta Das told CNBC. RBI is studying various aspects of a digital currency including its security, its impact on India's financial sector as well as how it would affect monetary policy and currency in circulation, according to Das.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan weakens as PBOC seen easing, Fed seen tapering

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The yuan eased on Friday against the U.S. dollar due to expectations that China's central bank will loosen monetary policy as the economy slows down, while the U.S. central bank is expected to begin tapering its stimulus. After a weaker midpoint rate setting by the People's Bank of China, the spot yuan opened at 6.4860 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4832 at midday, 17 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Bank of America said in a note that it now expects the yuan to depreciate to 6.60 per dollar by the end of this year, citing the prospect of a rate cut. "We expect this to result in monetary policy divergence between an easing central bank in China and tapering Federal Reserve," the bank said, adding slowing Chinese exports would also weaken the yuan. Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura, said in a note on Friday that the probabilities of an interest rate cut and a reduction in banks' required reserve ratio were both rising, due to the "rising risk of a worse-than-expected slowdown." "In coming months, we expect China' GDP growth to drop significantly, driven by the latest wave of COVID-19, slowing exports, property tightening and the campaign to reduce carbon emissions," Lu wrote. Earnings at China's industrial firms in July slowed for the fifth straight month, data released on Friday showed. In contrast, U.S. corporate profits surged to a fresh record high in the second quarter, boosted by robust demand and higher prices. The dollar was boosted on global markets ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium for central bankers, hosted by the Fed. The market's focus is locked on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in case he offers any insight into plans for tapering during his speech to the symposium later in the global day. Expectations rose after Fed presidents James Bullard, Esther George and Robert Kaplan urged the central bank to begin paring bond purchases. The yuan market at 5:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4863 6.473 -0.21% Spot yuan 6.4834 6.4815 -0.03% Divergence from -0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.69% Spot change since 2005 27.66% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.75 98.73 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.978 93.053 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4808 0.04% * Offshore 6.6549 -2.53% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Shanghai Newsroom)

Comments / 0

Community Policy