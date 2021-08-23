Cancel
Environment

Tonight's Forecast: Scattered storms

By Laura Velasquez
WSYM FOX 47
 11 days ago
The main weather story through the upcoming weekend will be the heat and humidity along with the chances for storms. High temps will frequently be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and dew points will be 70 or better much of the time. The result of this will be heat index values during the heat of the day approaching 100 at times. As far as storm chances go - it's tough to rule them out any day, but it won't be continuously raining. Any storms that do develop will likely have torrential rainfall and frequent lightning. While widespread severe weather is not expected, it's not impossible that a couple of storms could contain gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/storms. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds southwest/south at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered morning showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Heat index values in the mid-90s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

