Rollover crash on I-10 west at Executive backs up traffic

El PASO, Texas -- A rollover collision on Sunday night was causing a traffic backup along Interstate 10 in west El Paso.

Police tweeted about the crash around 8:15 p.m. that happened along I-10 westbound at Executive.

Officers indicated one lane was closed around Exit 16, causing a backup that was expected to last for at least an hour until the scene could be cleared.

There were no injuries immediately reported, according to police and fire dispatchers.

The latest traffic conditions can be found at kvia.com/traffic .

