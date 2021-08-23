Cancel
Jewell County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND WEBSTER COUNTIES At 957 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riverton, or 33 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 30 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was located near Red Cloud moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Riverton around 1010 PM CDT. Inavale around 1020 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1030 PM CDT. Cowles around 1040 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

