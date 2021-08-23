Cancel
MLB

Cal Quantrill hurls 7 shutout innings as Cleveland Indians top Los Angeles Angels

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

Cleveland grabbed an early lead and Cal Quantrill pitched seven scoreless innings as the Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in the Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday night.

Cleveland, the home team, ended up sweeping the three-game, two-city series from the Angels. The Indians went 5-1 against Los Angeles this season.

The Indians scored in the first inning against Los Angeles starter Jose Suarez on a two-run homer to left from Amed Rosario, scoring Myles Straw, who led off with a double to the wall in center. Rosario finished the day 3-for-4.

Cleveland added its final run in the fourth. Austin Hedges led off the inning with a double and later scored on a fielder’s choice grounder from Straw.

Quantrill (4-2) allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out nine. He retired the final 13 batters he faced.

Los Angeles threatened early when Shohei Ohtani led off the game with a single. Later with runners on first and second with one out, Quantrill got Jared Walsh to line out and Max Stassi to ground out to end the inning.

With one out in the third, Ohtani walked and took third on a single by David Fletcher, but Quantrill got Justin Upton to ground into a double play.

The Angels did not get another baserunner until Quantrill came out. Reliever James Karinchak walked Brandon Marsh to lead off the inning, and Jo Adell followed with a single.

One out later, Ohtani walked to load the bases, Bryan Shaw came out of the Cleveland bullpen and got Fletcher to ground into a double play to end the threat.

Ohtani reached base three times on a single and two walks.

Emmanuel Clase worked a scoreless ninth to earn his 18th save in 22 opportunities.

Suarez (5-7) gave up three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

–Field Level Media

