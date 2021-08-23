Cancel
Pittsburgh Pirates place Gregory Polanco on waivers

The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right fielder Gregory Polanco on waivers, according to multiple reports.

Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the move gives Polanco the opportunity to join a contender, should any team want to claim the remainder of his 2021 salary and 2022 option. His ‘22 salary is scheduled to be worth $12.5 million, with almost $3 million in salary still due to him this season.

Now an eight-year member of the Pirates, Polanco originally started his major league career with the Pirates in 2014.

His best season came in 2016, when he batted .258 with 86 RBIs, 22 home runs and 53 walks, and he helped lead the Pirates to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2014 and 2015.

His durability and overall performance have declined in recent seasons. In 2019, Polanco appeared in just 42 games. And this season, he’s batting just .198 with 34 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

