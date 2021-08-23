Cancel
Jalen Hurts returns to Philadelphia Eagles practice following illness

In the era of COVID-19 and its potential for season-changing impact due to forfeitures, certain eyebrows were raised when the Philadelphia Eagles scratched quarterback Jalen Hurts for a vague illness prior to their preseason game against the New England Patriots late last week .

But concerns over the Eagles losing their starting quarterback for any length of time were put to rest Sunday after Hurts was cleared to return to practice and participated fully.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts also participated in a walk through Saturday that was closed to media.

Sirianni chalked up Hurts’ absence to abdominal pain and recovery, saying the second-year player was “just resting his body, as you would with any illness, and getting himself back.”

Hurts, 23, played in 15 games as a rookie, starting four. He completed 77 of 148 passes for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions, adding 354 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

–Field Level Media

