Error when upgrading Panorama to 10.0.7

By Ben-Price
paloaltonetworks.com
 4 days ago

I have a client trying to update Panorama VM in ESXi from PAN OS 9.1.10 to 10.0.7 and they are receiving the below error:. Looking at the show system disk-space command they do not have 80 GB collectively available, but their system disk is 280 GB. Also, looking at the tech support file I do see their is a section of memory in red called web_backend_cms, which looks to be referenced in the install error 'type cms'. Commands and errors pictured below:

live.paloaltonetworks.com

