Grading 49ers QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance vs. the Chargers
Here are the grades for Jimmy Garoppolo's and Trey Lance's preseason performances against the Los Angeles Chargers. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: F Quarterback rating was 16.7. Completed 3 of 6 pass attempts and threw his daily interception. Looked erratic on almost all of his pass attempts. Ran for a first ...Continue reading.www.49erswebzone.com
