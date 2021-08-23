Korean Films Stage Late Summer Box Office Revival Taking Top Three Weekend Chart Places

Cinema Today in Japan has released the full official trailer for the Japanese remake of the classic indie sci-fi horror film Cube, with the same name again. We featured a teaser trailer earlier this year, but there's even more freaky footage in this full trailer. The official website contains this cryptic message: "No one can resist the overwhelming order that Cube brings… Is it hope or despair that lurks in the abyss of myself? Soon, you too are in Cube. No, it may already be inside." Well that's scary. The cast includes Masaki Suda, Takumi Saitoh, Masaki Okada, Kôtarô Yoshida, and Hikaru Tashiro. This remake is also executive produced by Vincenzo Natali, who made the original in 1997. He says on Twitter: "Shimizu-san did a great job with his version. It is needless-to-say uniquely Japanese. I hope you enjoy it." I'm looking forward to watching! There's no subtitles, but we can all sense the fear anyway - and the traps look horrifying. Check it out below.