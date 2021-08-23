Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Korean Films Stage Late Summer Box Office Revival Taking Top Three Weekend Chart Places

By Patrick Frater
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree local movies took the top positions at the South Korean box office over the weekend for the first time this year. The chart was headed by “Hostage Missing Celebrity,” which earned close to $4 million. Produced by Filmmaker R&K and distributed by Next Entertainment World, “Hostage” is a comedy-action...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hwang Jung Min
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Korean Films Stage#South Korean#Filmmaker R K#Next Entertainment World#Variety Korea Box Office#The Korean Film Council#Mogadishu#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Posted by
Variety

Warner Bros. Reveals New Footage of ‘The Matrix 4’ and ‘The Batman’ at CinemaCon

Taking a low-key approach, Warner Bros. presented new footage Tuesday for its theatrical slate over the next seven months at exhibitors’ confab CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The studio’s reel shown at the showroom at Caesars Palace included new footage of “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson and the opening sequence for “The Many Saints of Newark” that is a prequel to “The Sopranos.” A glimpse at the first trailer for “The Matrix 4” was also revealed, along with its title: “The Matrix: Resurrections.” For Clint Eastwood’s neo-Western drama “Cry Macho,” the presentation was a mini-homage to Eastwood’s career with praise via recorded...
MoviesKIMT

'Free Guy' tops box office with surprisingly solid opening weekend

"Free Guy," an action comedy from Disney's 20th Century Studios starring Ryan Reynolds, opened to an estimated $28.4 million at the North American box office this weekend. That number was a bit of surprise: Industry experts predicted the film would make closer to $20 million in the region. "Free Guy" took in $50.9 million worldwide, according to the studio.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Opens to Lowly $26.5M as Moviegoers Stay Home Amid Delta Variant

The box office recovery took another hit as Warner Bros. and DC’s critical darling The Suicide Squad opened to a less-than-expected $26.5 million from 4,002 North American theaters amid challenges posed by the Delta variant and a hybrid theatrical-home launch. The movie could claim one victory: it scored the top North American opening of the pandemic-era for an R-rated title. Overseas — where COVID-19 is likewise on the rise in a number of territories — The Suicide Squad collected a muted $35 million from 71 markets for a foreign tally of $45.7 million and global take of $72.2 million. James Gunn directed the...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Free Guy” Tops Box-Office, “Squad” In Fifth

Filmmaker Shawn Levy’s video game-inspired feature “Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds, pulled in an estimated $28.4 million in its opening weekend domestically. In addition, the title snagged a further $22.5 million overseas for a worldwide total of $51 million. Considering the current state of the world right now with the...
Wilton, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

MOVIE REVIEW: The Three Best Films of Summer 2021

GOOD Morning Wilton‘s movie reviewer, Sebastian Hunt, is a recent graduate of Wilton High School who loves film and television and hopes to become a filmmaker himself one day. He’s already gotten a jump start on that, producing his own screenplays and planning on submitting his work to film festivals. You can learn more about Sebastian on GMW‘s “Our Team” page.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Doc; Netflix Confirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Heeramandi’ Series; Oasis Doc First Trailer — Global Briefs

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Film By Giuseppe Tornatore The Venice Film Festival is adding an Out of Competition screening of Ennio Morricone documentary Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore (Cinema Paradiso). The film is described as a comprehensive portrait of the late great composer, who was the winner of two Oscars and responsible for more than 500 movie soundtracks, many of them classics. The story is told via a long interview between the two Italians but also with comments by artists and directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Giuliano Montaldo, Marco Bellocchio, Dario Argento, the Taviani brothers, Carlo Verdone, Barry Levinson, Roland Joffé, Oliver...
MoviesFirst Showing

Full Japanese Trailer for Japan's Remake of Sci-Fi Horror 'Cube' Film

Cinema Today in Japan has released the full official trailer for the Japanese remake of the classic indie sci-fi horror film Cube, with the same name again. We featured a teaser trailer earlier this year, but there's even more freaky footage in this full trailer. The official website contains this cryptic message: "No one can resist the overwhelming order that Cube brings… Is it hope or despair that lurks in the abyss of myself? Soon, you too are in Cube. No, it may already be inside." Well that's scary. The cast includes Masaki Suda, Takumi Saitoh, Masaki Okada, Kôtarô Yoshida, and Hikaru Tashiro. This remake is also executive produced by Vincenzo Natali, who made the original in 1997. He says on Twitter: "Shimizu-san did a great job with his version. It is needless-to-say uniquely Japanese. I hope you enjoy it." I'm looking forward to watching! There's no subtitles, but we can all sense the fear anyway - and the traps look horrifying. Check it out below.
MoviesPosted by
CW33

‘Free Guy’ gives weekend box office a lift

NEW YORK (AP) — “Free Guy,” an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a videogame, opened better than expected over the weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales despite a marketplace challenged by COVID-19. After a few weeks of declining audiences and underwhelming debuts amid the delta variant surge, “Free Guy” succeeded with an old-school formula: an original, star-fronted movie with good word-of-mouth playing only in theaters. The movie directed by Shawn Levy was made by the Walt Disney Co.-owned 20th Century Fox, with a theatrical release contractually stipulated for the roughly $100 million production.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Official Trailer For SUPERHOST Which Arrives on Shudder September 2nd

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has released this official trailer for Superhost, written and directed by Brandon Christensen (Z, Still/Born), and it will arrive in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on September 2. In Superhost, travel vloggers Teddy...
Moviesbostonnews.net

Action film "Raging Fire" continues to top Chinese box office

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Domestic action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Tuesday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday. The film, telling a story about a police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, pocketed almost 18 million yuan...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Free Guy’ To Get Second Life At Box Office During Listless Late August Weekend

Those distributors with new movies this weekend will find they can easily blame any soured performance at the box office on the delta variant and vaxx cards being required at NYC, San Francisco, and New Orleans cinemas. But, let’s not forget one huge thing: It’s late August, and that means it’s the season for lower wattage IP aimed at varying niche demos and kids heading back to school. Historically such factors have never created a stampede at the box office. However, there’s more reason to expect lower ticket sales, as two of this weekend’s wide entries are going day-and-date with their...
MoviesFirst Showing

Second Trailer for Intense Thriller from NZ 'Coming Home in the Dark'

"Where are you taking us?" "Home…" Dark Sky Films has released another new official US trailer for the New Zealand "nihilistic morality thriller" film Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A family’s idyllic outing descends into terror when a high school teacher and his family go out exploring an isolated coastline. An unexpected meeting with a pair of murderous drifters thrusts the family into a nightmare road trip where they find themselves captured by the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his hulking man-child accomplice Tubs. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. One review says the film is a "rivetingly nasty ride and an assured debut from a promising new director." This trailer starts out quite calm, but gets more intense as it goes on. Looks like it gets very dark and unsettling - get a look below.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Free Guy’ Posts Best Summer Second Weekend Hold During Pandemic; ‘Paw Patrol’ Arrests $13M – Sunday Box Office Update

Sunday AM Final writethru, after Saturday AM post…Despite all the bad news about the delta variant, there are parts of the box office which held up quite well, while the rest of it played like a normal August. Showing some amazing holding power, Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy eased -34%, for a 3-day of $18.8M, putting its 10-day total at $58.8M. Percent-wise, that’s the best second-weekend hold for any wide release this summer (meaning, for any movie opening Memorial Day weekend and thereafter). Free Guy‘s second weekend bests the holds of Peter Rabbit 2 (-40%), Boss Baby 2 (-45%), Forever Purge...
MoviesCollider

'The Addams Family 2' Will Be Released in Theaters and on Digital the Same Day

MGM's animated sequel to the Addams Family franchise, The Addams Family 2, will now hit theaters and video-on-demand simultaneously. While the family film always had a theatrical release set for this year, the addition of VOD is undoubtedly a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially given that the target demographic remains unvaccinated. The Addams Family 2 will now face direct competition from Sony's own animated monster romp, Hotel Transylvania 4, which was just bought by Amazon Prime Video in lieu of a theatrical release.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘F9’, The Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movie During The Pandemic, Crossing $700M WW Mark Tonight

Moments before Universal’s CinemaCon presentation Wednesday afternoon, the studio has popped the champagne over Justin Lin’s F9, which is crossing the $700 million mark at the global box office. Technically, that feat occurs tonight. F9 is the only Hollywood MPA movie to cross that threshold to date for 2020 and 2021. The last film to do so was Jumanji: The Next Level, released in 2019, which finaled at $800M worldwide. F9 was released on a 45-day theatrical window. Broken down, F9 counts $172.6M domestic and $528M from 65 offshore markets, which equals $700.6M by end of day. Close to a third of F9‘s global box...

Comments / 0

Community Policy