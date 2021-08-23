‘Chapelwaite’ 1×01 Review: “Blood Calls Blood”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The Blood Angels in the Sword of Baal strike cruiser contemplate whether to save their captain, who has gone missing on the planet they now orbit. Angels of Death focuses on the Blood Angels, a sect of the Imperium of Man’s Space Marines, but through such and such shenanigans they are also vampires. This is not super apparent in this first episode, though once you have that piece of info, the Dracula-like castle and red-only filter do make a bit more sense. We get a sense for a few of the crew, though with everyone being incredibly stern and serious and dedicated to the cause, the way to best differentiate them at the moment is how their respective philosophies impact how they view the current predicament of whether or not to save their captain. Well, except for Chaplain Raphael, who has a calm and peaceful demeanor while having a spooky scary skeleton helmet for a head. Him you can’t really miss. I still find it quite hard to mentally navigate through this story, though hopefully as a become more familiar with these characters, I can parse out what this story is actually about at its core. Until next week…for the horde? No, dammit, that’s World of Warcraft.