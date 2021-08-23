Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Chapelwaite’ 1×01 Review: “Blood Calls Blood”

fangirlish.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChapelwaite came to our screens to terrorize the night! Chapelwaite 1×01 “Blood Calls Blood” is a transition episode that introduces the characters and a few mysteries to be solved. Despite being a bridge episode, it manages to keep you tense and hooked on the show, wanting to know how this story continues. Let’s review!

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestv-eh.com

Links: Slasher: Flesh & Blood

“I was very flattered that they would offer me this role because it is a role unlike anything that I’ve ever played before.” Continue reading. From the very beginning of Slasher Season 4, you’ll discover that this season is not pulling any punches. It goes all out with the gore, shocking kills, and twisted family secrets. Continue reading.
Moviesassignmentx.com

Movie Review: BLOOD CONSCIOUS

Oghenero Gbaje, DeShawn White, Lenny Thomas, Lori Hammel, Nick Damici. In BLOOD CONSCIOUS, director/writer Timothy Covell puts forth a puzzle beloved of the TWILIGHT ZONE. Is there really a demonic infestation, or is it just mistrust and paranoia? How can the difference between these be determined?. The set-up is promising...
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Grown-ish’ 4×07 Review: “A Piece Of Light”

Welcome back Grown-ish fans! “A Piece of Light” was definitely lighter in tone than the past couple of weeks and I for one am grateful. This week we finally get back to campus life and school and of course Zoey’s internship she needs to graduate. La La Anthony is guest-starring as Esme, her idea stealing boss.
Entertainmentfangirlish.com

7 Sharpwin Fics to Celebrate the Ship

Some people don’t like ships. Or, at least, they think we shouldn’t focus so much on ships. Life is more than romance, after all! I feel kind of sad for those people, not because they’re not right in the fact that life is more than ships, but because they a) think we didn’t know that, and b) think we shouldn’t enjoy what we enjoy so we can pretend to exist in some moral high ground.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Quantum Entanglement

If you were invisible for a day, what would you do?. Would you use that time to spy on people? Would you play pranks on people? Would you even enjoy it at all?. The possibilities may seem like their endless. But this new episode of Fantasy Island shows that being invisible is not all it's chalked up to be.
TV Serieseasyreadernews.com

“Only Murders in the Building” – It’s a killer [TELEVISION REVIEW]

“Only Murders in the Building,” an original episodic series from the minds of writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman, delivers a charming, funny, occasionally over-the-top, mindlessly entertaining evening (or since it’s streaming, morning, afternoon, or late night) in half hour chunks. The building in question? The venerable Arconia is Manhattan....
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

Review: Warhammer 40K – Angels of Death “Blood and Duty”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The Blood Angels in the Sword of Baal strike cruiser contemplate whether to save their captain, who has gone missing on the planet they now orbit. Angels of Death focuses on the Blood Angels, a sect of the Imperium of Man’s Space Marines, but through such and such shenanigans they are also vampires. This is not super apparent in this first episode, though once you have that piece of info, the Dracula-like castle and red-only filter do make a bit more sense. We get a sense for a few of the crew, though with everyone being incredibly stern and serious and dedicated to the cause, the way to best differentiate them at the moment is how their respective philosophies impact how they view the current predicament of whether or not to save their captain. Well, except for Chaplain Raphael, who has a calm and peaceful demeanor while having a spooky scary skeleton helmet for a head. Him you can’t really miss. I still find it quite hard to mentally navigate through this story, though hopefully as a become more familiar with these characters, I can parse out what this story is actually about at its core. Until next week…for the horde? No, dammit, that’s World of Warcraft.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
NME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
Animalssparklecat.com

7 Things Humans Do That Confuse Cats

Humans, for the most part, are pretty nice. I can say that because I’ve met lots of them, and it has nearly always been a good experience. But they can be really mystifying! There are a lot of ways humans behave that confuse cats, and I thought I would list a few of them. Can you see how illogical these are?
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Alison Sweeney Says Goodbye to Days of Our Lives

That’s the last we’ll see of Sami — at least for a while — as Alison Sweeney wraps her latest run and leaves DAYS OF OUR LIVES again. To mark the occasion, the actress used Instagram to share a pic of herself with co-stars Galen Gering (Rafe) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole) on the soap’s set. “A #throwbackthursday to the latest fun exit for Sam from Salem,” she captioned the image.

Comments / 0

Community Policy